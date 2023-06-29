June 29 – Careful – 1 Cor 10:21-22

21 You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons too; you cannot have a part in both the Lord’s table and the table of demons. 22 Are we trying to arouse the Lord’s jealousy? Are we stronger than he?

Paul is basically telling the Corinthians you cannot live in both worlds. You cannot be going to temples of your own making or someone else’s and worship God at the same time. You cannot put both feet in the world and the Kingdom of God. You cannot participate in the Lord’s table and drinking from the cup of the world. If you embrace the world and what is means and symbolizes you will not be a part of the Kingdom of God. You can’t sit on the fence because it is a barb wire fence.

When we try to be both we have lost our first love and are lukewarm. This will provoke the Lord’s jealousy because He must be first for our sake not His. When we are of the world, we have signed over our allegiance to the devil. We are in danger of hell and the wrath of God. The things are we know better and live in the illusion that God will not deal with us. Also, we have not fully weighed the consequence our decisions. Do we think we are stronger than Him? God is not mocked we reap what we sow. Paul is issuing a life and death appeal.