June 3 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:24: Grace to all who love our Lord Jesus Christ with an undying love.

In Vs 24, Paul closes this letter with a wonderful and powerful exhortation. First, he wishes that the grace of God would be to all. Grace means, “God’s, riches, at Christ’s expense.” Grace enables us to live where God’s will takes us. This grace is for all and in all. He wants this grace extended to all who love our Lord Jesus Christ. Paul again emphasizes the Lordship of Jesus Christ. Jesus must never be a savior but Lord as well. The basis of our submission to Christ is our love for God. Paul lastly states that this love must be undying. The only way that can happen is through daily, bible study, prayer, going to church, and sharing our faith. Little did Paul know that this last statement would become something the church at Ephesus would forget and be rebuked by the Lord a generation later. It could also be that Paul stated this because he knew it could be a possibility. This is a warning for us as well. Never lose your love for God and work at it daily.