June 6 – Introduction to Galatians

Paul makes it clear that we do not have to work out our salvation or revert to the principle of law-keeping, as a grounds for salvation. There is no grace in this type of Christianity. Christian liberty comes by grace alone through Christ and is received by faith alone. Paul made this clear in Eph 2:8-9. Grace and grace alone is the avenue in which salvation comes. Grace is God’s, riches, at Christ’s expense. Grace is unmerited favor and is a gift of God. Mankind has been trying to recapture paradise lost since He was kicked out of the Garden of Eden. Cain tried to do that in the innocence of man and it failed. Satan has been exploiting this desire for centuries by his many false religions. Salvation through Christ was God’s idea and mankind will never be able to substitute that.