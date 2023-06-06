June 6 – Learn to Flow – 1 Cor 9:19-20

19 Though I am free and belong to no one, I have made myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible. 20 To the Jews I became like a Jew, to win the Jews. To those under the law I became like one under the law (though I myself am not under the law), so as to win those under the law.

Paul then reveals his strategy to win those in his world. He says though I can free and belong to no one. Jesus Christ sets us free, and we need to stay free. This is a decision and choice. Paul says that his method of reaching others is to blend and work in their world. He used his business connections as a tent maker to make this happen. His goal and aim are to win as many as possible. To understand how people think you need to know the world in which they live. Remember we are in this world but not of it. You make the choice to study, research and be a part of that world. However, you also make the choice to not live as them. You choose to remain like Daniel and Joseph to be an influencer but not to partake in what they are doing. You are like a chameleon you blend in, but you are not part of the landscape. You influence but are not influenced by the world. So, whether it the Greek or Jewish world Paul chose to live among them to win but never to comprise his faith or message. This is the ebb and flow of ministry.