June 7 – Influencers – 1 Cor 9:21

21 To those not having the law I became like one not having the law (though I am not free from God’s law but am under Christ’s law), so as to win those not having the law.

Paul has the amazing foresight to see the world as it was. He knew that he was a round peg trying to fit in square hole. He also had the wisdom to know how to flow in the world in which he lived. Wisdom is walking in knowledge, insight, and discernment. You are not walking with rose colored glasses. The world is a dark place full of evil and sin. You know people are hurting and you learn how to minister to them where they are. Paul knew he was free was man’s law, but he was under the law of Christ. This law is one of love. Love is the standard under which we operate. It is the evidence of our relationship with Christ. Paul chose to live in a manner that the Jews would except what he said but with the wisdom to not compromise his Christian faith. Esther and Mordecai lived in the Persian world, but they also knew how to operate in the world in which they lived. They were influencers and world changers. You can do the same by asking the Lord to give you direction, help, and wisdom.