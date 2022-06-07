June 7 – Introduction to Galatians

Paul wrote the letter to the Galatians churches in 48-58 A.D. It is not known if the churches were in the northern or southern part of the province of Galatia. His purpose for writing was to refute false teaching. The most famous of the churches in this area was the church at Laodicea. Jesus had strong words for this church in Revelation 3. They had become rich and lacked nothing. In reality, they were, wretched, pitiful, naked, blind, and lame. This is the condition of anyone who tries to substitute salvation with something else. We must make it our goal and aim to be like Paul when in was in Corinth to only know Christ crucified. This should always be our default setting in life.