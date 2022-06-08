June 8 – Introduction to Galatians

Outline:

Introduction 1:1-9

Paul’s authority and power of his message 1:10-2:21

The way of salvation Ch 3 & 4

The path of freedom 5:1-6:10

Sacrificial living in contrast to legalism 6:11-18

Paul gave a systematic and concise argument to the Galatians. Our message to the false teachers and the legalist is to be concise, precise, and pointed. Jesus Christ alone is the channel of salvation. Faith in the finished work of Christ brings righteousness and forgiveness. Nothing else needs to be added or subtracted.