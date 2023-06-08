June 8 – Sow Seed – 1 Cor 9:22

22 To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some.

Paul ministered to people of all stripes and circumstances. His philosophy is simple and direct. He became all things o all people. He also knew that just because he did this not all were going to accept his message. The amazing things to that you can offer them freedom but, in some cases, people choose the prison of the world because they don’t know better, or the god of this world has continued to blind them to the truth. The parable of the seed and Sower are a good model you sow seed, and the ground can be hard, shallow, or full of weeds. The promise is that some will fall on good ground and reap a harvest of 30, 60, and 100-fold. David wrote that you sow seed with tears and reap with joy. The importance is to carry enough seed to keep sowing. In other words, don’t give up there are those out there that are ready to harvest. Wisdom is knowing who, where they are and how to reach them.