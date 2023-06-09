June 9 – Rewards and Blessings – 1 Cor 9:23

23 I do all this for the sake of the gospel, that I may share in its blessings.

Paul has two reasons or motivating factor in which he operates. First, he does all this for the sake of the gospel. He shares the good news because he has been commissioned, called, and anointed to do so. It burns within Him. Jesus sets people free and we are the instruments in which this message lives and comes. There are two eternal realities in which will face. They are either going to heaven or hell. The gospel is the good news that God has provided a way to eternal life in heaven. God made a way where there was no way.

Paul also was excited about sharing in the blessings of the gospel. Health, freedom, prosperity, forgiveness, abundance, and inheritance. This is because of the broken body and shed blood of Jesus Christ. God gives us free gifts, but it cost Him everything.