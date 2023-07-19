Juyl 19 – Division – 1 Cor 11:18

18 In the first place, I hear that when you come together as a church, there are divisions among you, and to some extent I believe it.

Paul says that when they get together as a church the divisions among them is evident. To summarize they have preacher worship, immorality, Judaizers and Gnostics. Paul has heard about it and now he has concluded that it is true to a certain extent. A church cannot function and do its job in the community when it is fighting among itself. People get hurt and abused. The church is supposed to be a safe environment where believers can grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. Division, confusion, and sedition is not of God but of either the world, flesh, or the devil. The church is not about selfish ambition and envy but of love acceptance and forgiveness. Division will keep the church from being effective and create more victims.