 Love Never Fails – 1 Cor 13:8

8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.

Love will never fail. It has no expiry dare. Love keeps believing, trusting and going when all hope has gone. Paul then says that the things prized in both Corinth and in the world will fail and pass away in time. Prophecies will cease. That day is not today but one day they will because God himself will fulfill all things. Tongues will one day cease because we will all speak the same language which is the language of heaven. The knowledge we learn everyday will pass away because one day we will be with Him and be like Him. This verse has been used by certain groups in evangelical Christianity to say that tongues and prophecy ended with the apostles but if that were the case so did knowledge which obviously it has not. Paul is saying at the end of the day all things cherished by mankind and even the church will fail and pass away but the one constant and consistent things of love because it is the essence, nature and character of God. Love is who God is.