March 1, Devotion on Ephesians

15 from whom every family in heaven and on earth derives its name.

In Vs 15, Paul states that it is by the will of the Father that everyone whatever family they belong to whether in heaven or on earth derives or gets its name. The Father is the creator of all but it is through the Son that all things are created and sustained. Many people do not know that but John brings that clear in John 1. Every one of us comes from the same place. God created man out of the dust of the earth and he breathed in us the breath of life. Every breath is a gift of God as well as every day. Paul would tell us later in this book to redeem the time we have been given. This means making sure we have the eternal perspective. We all have the same beginning but not the same destination at the end. What we do with Jesus will determine that. Paul is revealing there is no race, creed, color, tribe nation, and language who do not have their origin in God. This follows his theme of universal beginnings coming from God. It also dispels other myths about the origin of the world and man.