March 1 – Foolishness of Man – 1 Cor 19-20

19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness in God’s sight. As it is written: “He catches the wise in their craftiness” 20 and again, “The Lord knows that the thoughts of the wise are futile.”

Paul then reveals a powerful reality of God’s view of this world. The wisdom of men and this world is foolishness in God’s sight. Remember the wisdom of this world is based on pride, pleasure and possessions which are prized in Corinth. Selfish ambition and envy were the core values of this city. To God who is all knowing and all powerful it is foolish. In fact, God will catch them like an animal in their foolishness. They will be trapped by their own cleverness. Their schemes and attacks will backfire and destroy them.

The Lord knows that the thoughts of the so called wise are futile. Paul in Galatians said that God is not mock whatever a person sow they will reap. Jesus said, that a person sows to wind and reaps a whirlwind. The omniscience of God knows the hidden thoughts of all and one day all will be exposed and known. This should be a concerning thought for us all and should be a motivation to walk in repentance.