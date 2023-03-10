March 10 – Fathers View – 1 Cor 4:14

14 I am writing this not to shame you but to warn you as my dear children.

Paul makes it clear that the purpose of sharing his reality and writing bout what he faces was not to shame them but to warn them. We are pilgrims passing through. We must never allow ourselves to be attached to the images and standards of this world. It is easy to be tempted by possessions, pleasure, and pride. Paul is warning the Corinthians that friendship with the world is making yourself and enemy of God.

Paul is warning the Corinthians for he sees himself as their spiritual father. He helped bring them into the Kingdom and he is taking the mandate found in the great commission to heart. We are not just to share the gospel but mentor and disciple those who we win. Like a parent we do not abandon our children in the faith but raise, protect, school and teach them to the point where they can fend for themselves.