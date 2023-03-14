March 14 – Paul is Coming – 1 Cor 4:19

19 But I will come to you very soon, if the Lord is willing, and then I will find out not only how these arrogant people are talking, but what power they have.

Paul reveals three things that are about to happen. First, he tells them that he is going to come to them soon as the Lord wills. This is an important statement because everything we do is based on the Lord’s sovereignty and will. We are not our own we have been bought with a price. Next, he will find out what the arrogant and false teachers are saying. Paul does not believe in relying on hearsay or gossip he verify for himself what is being said, taught and expounded. Lastly, he will find out what power they possess. Paul decided to preach Christ crucified. He decided to show the gospel with the wisdom and the power of God. Like Peter and the other apostles Paul relied on the Spirit’s power to demonstrate the power of the gospel. Were the arrogant show human wisdom, power, and ability or demonic. Paul would soon find out. A lesson for us that we must never rely on our wisdom, knowledge, and experience but on God and God alone.