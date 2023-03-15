March 15 – Evidence – 1 Cor 4:20

20 For the kingdom of God is not a matter of talk but of power.

This is such a powerful verse. The Kingdom with its attributes of righteousness, peace and joy is not a matter of mere talk. Talk is cheap. Faith is always shown by its power and ability to change the human heart. James reminds us that faith is not real faith until it has evidence. Faith is demonstrated by the fruit it shows. Jesus cursed a fig tree because it did not bear fruit. Our life is of no value when there is no fruit. Jesus promised in the upper room discourse to give us fruit and that fruit would remain. Paul reminds his readers that faith has power and evidence.