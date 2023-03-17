March 17 – I can’t believe it – 1 Cor 5:1

5 It is actually reported that there is sexual immorality among you, and of a kind that even pagans do not tolerate: A man is sleeping with his father’s wife.

Paul begins to address some serious moral problems in the church. Now remember these are new Christians living in a pagan world so how they live, and handle immorality is important. They are to hold each other accountable and to a higher standard than those in the world.

Paul states that even the pagans don’t do what this man is doing. He is sleeping with his father’s wife. A clear case of incest. Paul was shocked that even after sending almost a year and a half teaching and showing them the way of righteousness that this was happening. He states that even the pagans do not tolerate this, in ancient Rome there was laws against this. Now here it is front and center in the church. Paul was about to express his opinion. Our lives must reflect God’s piety, righteousness and example.