March 18 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:10: He who descended is the very one who ascended higher than all the heavens, in order to fill the whole universe.

In vs 10, Paul continues explaining that Jesus after He has descended means. Jesus spent 40 days and nights on the earth encountering different witnesses showing with infallible proof He was alive. Just a little thought. During this time Jesus was passing between the natural and supernatural realm in a resurrected body made of flesh and bones. At the end of the forty days, Jesus then ascended and gave some final instructions. The apostles were to tarry in Jerusalem until they were endued with power from on high. When Jesus had returned to heaven angels told those present that they would see Jesus return in the same manner that He has taken.

Jesus went back to heaven which is higher than any natural space or frontier. He returned to the supernatural realm. He now is back to His rightful place at the right hand of the Father ruler of the entire universe. One reality we learn from the writer of Hebrews is that through Jesus all things were created and He is also the one who sustains it. Jesus is God. This powerful teaching was designed to make the Ephesians aware of who Jesus is and what He had done. He is not like the man-made pantheon of gods which the people of their daily worship. He is the true and living God who spent time on the earth to redeem mankind from their sins and then return to His former glory to reign and rue on high.