March 21 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:13 Until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fullness of Christ.

In Vs 13, Paul continues with the reasons Christ has given us the fivefold ministry. To help us reach the unity of the faith which Paul had talked about earlier in the chapter. One Lord, one faith, and one baptism. It is the faith that we all share in Jesus Christ. His death, burial, resurrection, broken body and shed blood. That we have a knowledge of the Son of God, to know Him and be like Him. More than ever we need to know the real Jesus not a cultural, theological, or liberal view of Him. To become mature and stable. We have stability and a strong foundation in our faith. Lastly that we attain or get to the measure of the fullness of Christ. That we look, sound, and walk like Jesus. Jesus is our role model and who we pattern our lives after. The fivefold ministry helps us to get to this place. They are God’s agents for change and help the body through exhortation, edification, and comfort to make this happen. Our part is to do what they instruct and teach us to do.