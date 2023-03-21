March 21 – Turn Them Over – 1 Cor 5:5

5 To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus.

Paul then brings another controversial idea for the modern church. He says to deliver or let this person be delivered to stan for the destruction of the flesh. In simple terms let him go and suffer the consequences of his action. Like the prodigal he will have to face the full effect of what he has done. Paul points out that God is not mocked whatever we sow we reap.

Paul is saying let this man go and when sin has had its way for him, he will return, and the Spirit will be glorified in the day of the Lord Jesus Christ. Church discipline has a purpose like all discipline and that is to correct behavior and set boundaries. Paul saw in the Spirit the results of this action because in the second letter he writes to return this man to fellowship for he had learned his lesson.