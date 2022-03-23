March 23 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:15 – Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will grow to become in every respect the mature body of him who is the head, that is, Christ.

In Vs 15, Paul then continues saying that we will know how to speak the truth in love. The fivefold ministry teaches us to walk in truth and in love. When we speak to others we speak the truth of the gospel motivated by love. Unlike those who try to manipulate, deceive and control for their own selfish gains. That we will grow in every aspect of Him who is our head. Jesus Christ is our role model. He is the one we pattern our lives after. Peter says we are to grow in the grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ. Paul says the fivefold ministry is essential to this process. They teach us the word, evangelism, discernment, wisdom, knowledge, understanding by directing us to the word. Christ is the head of the body and the church. He gives direction and the fivefold ministry helps us to implement what is being shared into our lives and the lives of others we met and influence.