March 23 – Little Leaven – 1 Cor 5:6-7

6 Your boasting is not good. Don’t you know that a little yeast leavens the whole batch of dough? 7 Get rid of the old yeast, so that you may be a new unleavened batch—as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed.

Paul uses a familiar illustration to get his point across. He reminds them that all it takes is a little yeast to leaven a whole batch of dough. Bread has been a staple for centuries in all countries around the world. The active ingredient to expand the bread is yeast. Paul then tells them to get rid of the old yeast of the world, flesh, and the devil. This kind of yeast creates a bad kind of bread not worthy of eating but to be thrown away.

The active ingredient in the Christian life is the Jesus Christ. He is the Passover lamb. Through his blood we have been given eternal and abundant life. He through the Holy Spirit helps us to grow in the grace and knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ. The object of our lives must be to do the will of our Father. If we allow the old yeast of the world to leaven our lives, we have made the sacrifice of Christ of no affect. We need to grow into what we are and shall become.