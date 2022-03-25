March 25 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 4:17 So I tell you this, and insist on it in the Lord, that you must no longer live as the Gentiles do, in the futility of their thinking.

In Vs 17, Paul gets really personal. He says I want to tell you this. This next statement is so important it is noteworthy. In fact, he insists on it in the Lord. This is about as close to a commandment that you get. This is personal favor. As their leader and mentor in the Lord, the following statement is a matter of fact. When someone insists it is a deep personal conviction to them. They are making an agreement or covenant with you. First, they are not to live as the gentiles do. The people of Ephesus were idol worshippers, immoral, and pagans. They next were futile in their thinking. They followed after false gods or demons. They get obedience, offerings, and worship to false deities created by their own minds. They thought their way would somehow or someway get them favor to idols. They were heading to a lost eternity and blissfully ignorant of their fate. Their thinking was closeted in the devil, the world, and their own flesh. A destructive combination.