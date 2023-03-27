March 27 – Be wise – 1 Cor 5:11

11 But now I am writing to you that you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister] but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people.

Paul clarifies this question. He tells them that they must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister in the Lord. When their show or exhibit the following behavior. If they are sexually immoral and this was very common in Corinth because the temple of Aphrodite was there. If they are greedy, an idolater, slanderer, drunkard, or swindler Paul tells them to not even eat with these people. A recent study found that when you eat with people you connect with them on many different levels. Paul was aware of that and so he tells them to not eat with these people. Also, there was a more practical application because in those days much of the food eaten was dedicated to local deities and gods. By eating with these people, you are approving and unknowingly supporting what they do and who they worship.