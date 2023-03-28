March 28 – How to Judge – 1 Cor 5:12

12 What business is it of mine to judge those outside the church? Are you not to judge those inside?

You have probably noticed that Paul often asked questions and made a point through his questions. He asks two questions . What business is it to judge those outside the church? Paul is aware the world is to large and to wicked for the us to judge them. His second question answers the first. Are we not to judge those in the church. It has been expounded by the liberal that the church is not to judge based on what Jesus said in the gospels. Paul however makes It clear that we have a responsibility to examine the attitudes, motives, words, and actions of those in the church. A way of looking at it is that we are fruit inspectors. By how people live they show us who has their heart. Leadership is especially given this task because as has been pointed out earlier a little leaven can destroy the whole dough. Judging is protection for the whole. By judging we protect others from false teachers. This is especially important for the new believers is or especially vulnerable to negative influence.