March 29 – Act quickly – 1 Cor 5:13

13 God will judge those outside. “Expel the wicked person from among you.”

Paul closes off this chapter with two thoughts and answers to his questions. First God will judge the outside. He will deal with each person with truth, clarity, fairness, and equity. God is the final judge because he knows all things. He knows the thoughts and intents of the heart. He sees all and knows all. This also clearly shows that there is a day of judgment and reckoning. No one escapes whatever is done will be shown for what it is.

Paul then states that the role of the church is to expel the wicked from among us. Something many pastors and churches are unwilling to do. This is part of the reason for division, strife, heresies, and liberal thinking we see happening in the church today. Quick action will keep the church protected from negative, worldly, human, and demonic influences. It is not popular, but this is a matter of life and death because of the long term and health and growth of the church.