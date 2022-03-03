March 3, Devotion on Ephesians

16 I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being.

In Vs 16, Paul then prays five things for the church at Ephesians. First, God has the glorious riches of heaven. This would be again pointed out later in this prayer. Paul also reveals that God will supply every need according to these riches. There is a never-ending supply for you as a follower of Jesus Christ. Secondly, that God will strengthen you. We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. When our strength fails that is when God comes into play. When we are weak He is strong. Thirdly, this strength comes from the power of the dynamos of God. The explosive, never-ending power and resurrection power. Remember that same power that raised Christ from the dead dwell in you right now. Fourthly, the strength and power that we receive come from the Holy Spirit. He is the one who regenerates, enables, cleanses, and empowers us. We are who we are because of His indwelling. We are temples of the Holy Spirit. Lastly, this happens from the inside out. All true life begins and ends with God. Our lives prosper and are healthy when our soul prospers. We will never be whole, complete, and right until the Lord has control of our will intellect, and emotions.