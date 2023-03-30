March 30 – Court Disputes – 1 Cor 6:1

If any of you has a dispute with another, do you dare to take it before the ungodly for judgment instead of before the Lord’s people?

Paul then addresses another problem that was happening in the church. Those who were in dispute with each other were taking the matter to court. Now it is true that the Greeks had one of the most progressive legal systems in the ancient world. Their judicial system believed in the right of the individual for a fair trial. Paul asks a question, “why are you taking spiritual matters to a secular court?” How would someone who is ungodly be able to understand or give a fair judgment when you are dealing with things of the Spirit. Paul was remembering Jesus’ dispute mechanism which is speak to offending party first and if unresolved bring a impartial person to help verify what is being said. If the dispute is still unresolve than bring it before the church and if still, it cannot be resolved than there has to be a parting of the ways.

Simply put Godly dispute mechanism is much more personal and communicative than going to court and finding yourself in an adversarial position. Where the object is to win and get justice no matter what the cost. In secular courts love, impartiality, and forgiveness is not to goal or object of the matter.