March 31 – In house Mechanisms – 1 Cor 6:2-3

2 Or do you not know that the Lord’s people will judge the world? And if you are to judge the world, are you not competent to judge trivial cases? 3 Do you not know that we will judge angels? How much more the things of this life!

Paul introduces an incredible thought for the Corinthians and us. He tells them that one day they will be judging the world and angels. Paul told Timothy in 1 Tim 2:12 that we will one day rule and reign with Christ. This is one the benefits and promises that came through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This will happen in the millennial kingdom. As powerful as angels are one day, we will judge them. This is an incredible thought. So, in turn Paul says if this our future cannot we set a church mechanism that can deal with trivial cases and matters pertaining to life. This is one of the roles of church leadership of elders, deacons, church boards or steering committees. Every church should have some sort of governing body to help steer the church in disputed among church members. Paul is saying let’s keep matters in house.