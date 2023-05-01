May 1 – Practical Thoughts – 1 Cor 7:22-23

23 You were bought at a price; do not become slaves of human beings. 24 Brothers and sisters, each person, as responsible to God, should remain in the situation they were in when God called them.

Paul reveals three important truths in these two verses. First, Jesus Christ has bought you with a price. Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection were the agents of change. His broken body and shed blood were the elements in which this wonderful freedom came through. It cost us nothing but cost God everything. He paid a debt He did not owe I owed a debt I could not pay. With that thought in mind never allow yourself be slaves to human beings any longer. Chains and shackles do not define a person’s humanity. It is their courage, spirit and integrity that does.

Next, Paul says that our only obligation is to God. We have a duty and responsibility to Him. He gave us eternal and abundant life. We are His love slaves bought with the price of His precious Son. Lastly Paul says we are to remain as we are when God called us until God advances or changes our present condition. Paul was also addressing a common practice of rebellion and sedition in the Roman empire that often led to persecution and death.