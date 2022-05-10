May 10 – Devotions on Ephesians

Eph 5:33: However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.

In Vs 33, The last exhortation is for wives to respect their husbands. Remember he is not perfect, he is flawed, faulty, failure orientated, and very human. Respect him because he now knows how to treat his wife. These Ephesian men and men of today now have been crystal clear instructions on how they are to treat and work with their spouses. It will be a work in progress. It will probably be a lifetime process. It will take patience, give and take, overlooking and working together. A good illustration is a process of a diamond. A diamond starts out of a lump of coal but over time with lots of pressure it becomes hard, clear, and of great value and so will your marriage.