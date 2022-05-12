May 12 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:2: “Honor your father and mother”—which is the first commandment with a promise.

Vs 2, This is the first commandment with promise. If you obey and honor your parents you will live long in the land. Did you know that there are three realities that are taught in the world at large? In nature, a disobedient pup, cub or baby is put in its place quickly also its survival often demands it. In law, a disobedient child ends us selfish, violent, and often a danger to themselves and others. Most criminals start this way. In the world a disobedient child will not be a good employee, unruly, often falling into the wrong lifestyle and addictions. When you honor your parents. You have God’s blessing and societies. Honoring your father and mother is being respectful in word and action and having an inward attitude of esteem for their position. The Greek word for honor means “to revere, prize, and value.” You look at them as authority figures. You also honor the position and the place they have in your life. It is important to honor what they have done and in turn, honor them. You may not always agree but you honor the place they have in your life.