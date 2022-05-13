May 13 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:3 – “So that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy long life on the earth.”

Vs 3, Honor is giving respect not only for merit but also for rank. Being grown-up does not mean you have to obey them but respect their opinion and insight. The promise to these commandments is twofold. It will go well with you. You want God’s blessing and his exemption from personal problems then honor your parents. The second is that this will help you live long on the earth. Health and long life are some of the blessings and benefits of honoring your parents. God honors those that honor Him and those He places in our lives. Seem like a win-win situation.