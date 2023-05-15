May 15 – Known by God – 1 Cor 8:2-3

2 Those who think they know something do not yet know as they ought to know. 3 But whoever loves God is known by God.

Paul points out that those who think they know something really don’t anything. They are missing the point of knowledge. Knowledge and information is suppose to lead to understanding. Understand then leads to insight. Insight leads to discernment and then discernment leads to knowledge. These are steppingstones. Solomon said that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Today we live an information age. Knowledge and information have increased and are more available, but it has also led to informational overload and fake news. It is interesting a study was down recently that found our smart devices have made us less intelligent because we rely on them more than our own natural abilities.

Paul then reveals a powerful truth. Whoever loves God is known by God. At the end of the day this is what really matters. When you respond to God’s love together you will begin a journey of love and communication that lasts not just for a lifetime but eternity.