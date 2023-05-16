May 16 – One True God – 1 Cor 8:4

4 So then, about eating food sacrificed to idols: We know that “An idol is nothing at all in the world” and that “There is no God but one.”

Paul points out that the practice of eating food offered to idols is a matter of personal conviction. He also points out that an idol is nothing at all. It is a piece of wood, stone, or metal. There is no life or help there. Isaiah pointed out the folly of idols. He tells how a man will cut a piece of wood and make an idol out of it and at the same time take and make firewood to warm himself out of the same piece.

He points out that all the gods of the Greek and Romans are false, manmade and have no power. He then states for the Corinthian that there is only one God. He is the creator and sustainer of all things He spoke, and the world was formed. Paul was promoting one true God not the pantheon of idols and temples which dotted the landscape of Corinth. Christianity is monotheism the worship of the one true God.