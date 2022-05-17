May 17 – Devotions on Ephesians

Eph 6:7: Serve wholeheartedly, as if you were serving the Lord, not people.

In Vs 7, Serve wholeheartedly as you were serving the Lord and not people. You are doing your vocation and job for the Lord and not for the praise and applause of people. Paul then reminds them each one is rewarded for what they do not what they say. Paul said in another letter that it was His goal and aim to be a God pleaser and not a man-pleaser. Men’s opinion is fluid and change with what you do for them. God is consistent and He judges from a wholly divine perspective. He sees our motives, thoughts, and attitudes. God also rewards what we do in secret as well as what we do in public. Men’s praise is fleeting and depends on what we do. God’s praise comes from who we are and what we are becoming in Christ.