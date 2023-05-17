May 17 – Two Realms – 1 Cor 8:5

5 For even if there are so-called gods, whether in heaven or on earth (as indeed there are many “gods” and many “lords”),

This statement almost seems a contradiction. Paul points out that the so-called gods of the Greeks were not gods but a figment of man’s imagination. The other thing about Greek deities it was not what they could do for you but what you could do for them. Greek gods were nothing but human beings with supernatural power. They were selfish and means. Isaiah pointed out that idol worship was demonic inspired, and each demon had formed a style of worship in which they followers would do to satisfy that demon.

Paul also reveals that there is a spiritual realm made of diverse types and ranks of spiritual creatures. On one side the angels of heaven and on the other side the demons of hell. They have been given titles

by men, but they have a function in the spiritual realm. He also points out that they can pass between the natural and the supernatural realm.