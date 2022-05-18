May 18 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:8: Because you know that the Lord will reward each one for whatever good they do, whether they are slave or free.

In Vs 8, Paul reminds them that they have been taught this principle before. He had schooled them on this thought before. Here is assuming that they are simply being reminded of that which they knew before. No doubt this was a conversation that was discussed before. The attributes or skills businesses today are looking for are integrity, relationship building, teamwork, communications, and learning. Christians should be examples of this. God is going to reward each person not only for who they are but also for what they have done. This is whether or not a person is free or a slave. Position, wealth, fame popularity means nothing to God. He looks at the heart and life and rewards accordingly.