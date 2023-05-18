May 18 – Who God Is – 1 Cor 8:6

6 yet for us there is but one God, the Father, from whom all things came and for whom we live; and there is but one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom all things came and through whom we live.

Paul then introduces the concept of trinity and how each member functions within that perfect union. The Father is the one from whom all things came and for whom we live. God is the creator of all things. He spoke and man became a living soul. The concept of the trinity is mid boggling to the natural mind. A element of nature is a perfect picture of trinity. Water has three forms, gas, liquid, and solid. There is earth, sky and sea. The Father is creator and the one we live for. Jesus did the will of the Father while on earth and in turn we should as well.

The Son, who is Jesus Christ, is through all things came. He is sustainer of all things. It is through him we live and move and have our been. Jesus the avenue or conduit in which salvation and eternal life comes. Each person in the Trinity has their role and function. They work in perfect harmony and unity. This was a new and revelational thought for the Corinthians but so essential to know who God is.