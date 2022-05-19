May 19 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:9: 9 And masters, treat your slaves in the same way. Do not threaten them, since you know that he who is both their Master and yours is in heaven, and there is no favoritism with him.

In vs 9 Paul also knows that the audience is masters so he tells them to treat their slaves the same way as mentioned. Treat your employees with respect, value them for their knowledge, skills, and attitude. He says don’t threaten them. It creates a fearful and toxic work site. He then reminds them they both serve the same master. God shows no favoritism. This must-have blown these people out of the water. Paul had already told them with God everyone is at the same level. God shows no favoritism and is no respecter of a person. In God’s kingdom if you want to great learn to be the servant of all and those who exalt themselves will be humble and vice versa.