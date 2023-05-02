May 2 – Stay as you are – 1 Cor 7:24-25

25 Now about virgins: I have no command from the Lord, but I give a judgment as one who by the Lord’s mercy is trustworthy. 26 Because of the present crisis, I think that it is good for a man to remain as he is.

Paul gets very practical. He knows the world in which he lives in. He knows it is barbaric, cruel, dark, and sinister. He states that the advice he is about to give is not from the Lord, but he does consider himself trustworthy to give this advice. He points to a present crisis now he does not state what the crisis is but scholars have speculated that the region is going through some kind of rebellion. Roman forces would be merciless in their response to any form of rebellion with public flogging and crucifixions. Paul thinks it best that man should not marry. Men were often the objects of Romans reprisal and the church was by many accounts considered treasonous because of their loyalty to the Christ instead of the emperor. Paul is just being practical.