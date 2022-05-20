May 20 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:10: 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power.

In Vs 10, Paul says, Vs 10, Be strong in the Lord. Let your strength come from Him and remember you can do all things through Christ’s strength. The Lord is all-powerful. We have resurrection power. It is His mighty power that we rely on. Day by day and hour by hour we can be strong in the Lord. It is not by might or power but it is by the Spirit of the Lord. We rely on Him and because no one or anything is stronger or more than God we are on the winning side. Our strength and power have no end because it is divine in origin. We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. No opposition can stand before us when we wield the power of God in our lives this day.