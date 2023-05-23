May 23 – Four Questions – 1 Cor 9:1

1 Am I not free? Am I not an apostle? Have I not seen Jesus our Lord? Are you not the result of my work in the Lord?

Paul asks the Corinthians four questions. He asks them if he is free or not which he was for several reasons. He was free because he was a Romans citizen. He was free because of Christ, and he was free because he did not allow others to impede his thinking. His second question is on whether he was not an apostle. He was recognized as such because of his next question. He had seen Jesus our Lord. This was one of the requirements of being an apostle in the days of the book of Acts. Notice he said Jesus our Lord. Paul was directing them to the Lordship of Jesus Christ in every area of their lives. The last question was asking them if they were not a result of his work in the Lord. The answer was obvious. There were listening to his letter because of his mission and calling. In directly we are also a result of Paul’s work because current ministries are building on the foundation, he establishes many centuries ago.