May 24 – A Testament – 1 cor 9:2

2 Even though I may not be an apostle to others, surely I am to you! For you are the seal of my apostleship in the Lord.

Paul then talks about his apostleship. He says that even though he ay not be an apostle in the eyes of others. Even today there is some who question Paul’s claim to apostolic ministry. Paul did write half of the New Testament and the book of Acts is dedicated mostly to him Paul will always be a controversial character. He does not fill the bill in many eyes to what an apostle should look like which is a great comfort to us because we will neither. Paul comments that at least to the Corinthians he must be one to them because they were a seal or a display of his apostleship in the Lord. Paul was fulfilling the great commission by making disciples everywhere he went. We can claim many things, but results show the truth of what we say. We show our dedication and talents for the Lord by what is evident in our lives. For Paul the fact that the Corinthian existed was a testament to his work.