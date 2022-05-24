May 24 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:14: Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place.

In Vs 14, Paul begins one of the greatest passages of scripture. He also gives the fourth exhortation to stand. First, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist. Jesus is the truth you stand on. Truth will stand where a lie falls. Truth always destroys the father of all lies. Truth is to be produced and reproduced in your life. The order Paul uses is how a soldier would dress. The breastplate of righteousness covers your heart. Remember where your heart so is your treasure and vice versa. This protects you from a fatal blow because your heart is clothed in the righteousness of Christ. In the righteousness of Christ, we are able to defeat and destroy any unrighteous acts because the goodness we display shows the lies of unrighteousness.