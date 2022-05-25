May 25 – Devotion on Ephesian

May 25 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:15: And with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.

In Vs 15, Paul states, you are fitted with the boots of peace. You are ready to go wherever the Lord sends you as His ambassador of peace. You have peace the world can give or take away. You are a peacemaker and a Son of God. Wherever you go peace goes and comes with you. Wherever you walk that is your territory. Ike Joshua of old you are taking new territory for God. The enemy will not give up an inch of territory so you have to go in the power of the Lord and take it. It is walking in the boots of peace that the strife and warfare of the enemy are destroyed. We must walk in the walk of the intercessor who is Jesus Christ and not the enemy. The gospel is the only truth and message that offers complete and total peace. Jesus Christ bridged the gap between God and us and gave true peace.