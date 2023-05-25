May 25 – Personal Decision – 1 Cor 9:3-4

3 This is my defense to those who sit in judgment on me. 4 Don’t we have the right to food and drink?

To the critic, mocker or scorner Paul use their lives as an example in his defense. They showed the critic that Paul was successful and their judgment and critique of him was baseless. A little lesson here is that when you work for the Lord there are not always going to be applause in fact quite the opposite. People even in the faith can be subject to selfish ambition and vain conceit. Work for the Lord not for the praise of men. Paul reminds his readers and audience that he has a right to support even thought he never did exercise that right. Support from the local church is a decision each leader makes. Paul chose not to even though he had the right.