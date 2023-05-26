May 26 – Apostles Wives – 1 Cor 9:5-6

5 Don’t we have the right to take a believing wife along with us, as do the other apostles and the Lord’s brothers and Cephas? 6 Or is it only I and Barnabas who lack the right to not work for a living?

Paul gives us a snapshot of what the travelling ministries were doing. He states that they have the bring along with them their wives. The other apostles did this as did the Lord’s brothers. Now we know Peter had a wife because Jesus had healed his mother-in-law. It was evident from this verse that Peter’s wife travelled with Him, and Paul had met her.

Paul then states that both him and Barnabas were at the writing of this letter bachelors. They also could either receive support from the church or work for a living. It is wonderful how Paul’s gives us a glimpse of life among the apostles and how they lived an interacted with each other. Paul wrote this to silence the naysayers and critics among the crowd listening.