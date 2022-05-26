May 26 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:16: In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.

In vs 16, Paul encourages the believer to take up the shield of faith. Faith is your protection from the lies, accusations, and tests of the enemy it puts them out completely. You trust God, His word and you have prayer as the conveyer belt of supplies you need for your warfare. Faith works on the foundation of love and is the avenue in which you believe that you have a future. Faith is trust in the promise of God. Faith is the title deeds of things hope for and the evidence of things not seen. Faith believes when there is nothing happens. Faith is the eyes of the spirit and soul. Faith knows God has all things under control and all things will work out. Faith calls those things which aren’t like they are.