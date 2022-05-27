May 27 – Devotion on Ephesians

Eph 6:17: Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

In Vs 17, Paul says, take up the helmet of salvation. This is protection for the mind. We are called to think about good things. Salvation helps clean up our mind and then we are to then make sure that whatever is going into our mind is godly. Paul then says what will protect your mind is the sword of the Spirit which is the Word of God. The word of God is our offensive and defensive weapon against the lies of the enemy. Jesus used the bible to defeat the enemy in the temptation in the wilderness and you must use the Word to defeat the lies of the enemy. Remember truth stands on its own. Lies have no legs they need other lies to hold them up.